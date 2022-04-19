Towanda Municipal Authority seeks grant for water meters

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Municipal Authority will seek a $100,000 grant to fund new water meters throughout local municipalities.
Members gave approval to apply for the WaterSMART Small-Scale Water Efficiency Projects Grant. The program is through the Pennsylvania Bureau of Reclamation and provides “50/50 cost share funding to irrigation and water districts” for water improvements, according to the bureau’s website.
Eligible projects include “installation of flow measurement or automation in a specific part of a water delivery system, lining of a section of a canal to address seepage, or other similar projects,” the website adds.
“We can apply for up to $100,000 and we can match it towards our funds that we already allocate towards meters,” said Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston. “We would be providing $105,000 in matching funds.”
She stated that $35,000 have gone towards acquiring new meters, so the grant would increase the funding to $135,000.
Around 450 meters that need to be replaced have been pulled in preparation for the plan. Projects completed with the grant money need to be completed within two years, Egleston said.
