Towanda Municipal Authority talks new water treatment budget

TOWANDA BOROUGH – “The big unknown in our budget this year is the fact that we’re going to have a new water treatment plant,” said Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane.
The new plant complicated budget planning since Towanda Municipal Authority has never had a new water treatment plant before, as Lane explained during the latest municipal authority meeting on Monday night.
He said that the Authority contractor received a notice to proceed to construct the water treatment plant in June of 2019, but the overall water project began nearly 25 years ago.
“In 1996, the Towanda Municipal Authority conducted a “needs” study for the Towanda water system,” Lane said, “It was identified in that study that to meet the needs of future growth of the system, it needed to add additional water sources to the current system. The Authority spent the next several years drilling test wells throughout the greater Towanda area only to find the only source that had both the volume and quality, was near the riverbank in North Towanda Township. The Authority decided to move forward with developing the test wells and build a treatment facility in North Towanda.”
The new water treatment plant is currently operational and has the capacity to process 1.9 million gallons of water per day. The plant is located on a 15-acre parcel with an existing access off of James Street and has cost approximately $11 million.
“The project brings to the table a new water source of high quality and volume to its customers for the next 100 years, increases reliability, adds much needed fire protection in the RT 6 & Rt 220 corridor of North Towanda Township, and will allow the system to meet the growing needs of the community for decades,” Lane said.
At Monday’s meeting, Lane told the Authority board that he used “basic, simple logic” when referencing DEP certified Membrane Filter Plant Operator Travis Long’s membrane plant operational budget for 2021.
Lane explained that in order for Towanda Borough Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland to secure his DEP license to operate the water treatment plant, he has to be “mentored/supervised by Long for three months of operation as the final DEP requirement.”
Lane took in mind that the Authority is much larger than some of Long’s clients that use a membrane filtration system like Ulster Township and figured he’d take their numbers and double them to draft an idea for their new water treatment budget.
Within the proposed budget plan he constructed, Lane took the full $4.5 million debt service as a worst-case scenario.
At the time of their meeting, the Authority wasn’t sure if the plan was to map that amount out completely.
“I’m anticipating about $200,000 a year in debt service and about $165,000 in operational costs for the new water plant,” Lane said. Within that funding includes a third of the water operator’s salary assuming that he’s going to be up at the plant a couple hours a day. The sampled idea for a chemical budget was about $6,000, which Lane then doubled and rounded up to $15,000.
The largest portion of the operational costs was the $100,000 Lane put in for electricity and for natural gas.
“Again, that’s a little more than double of what was sampled to me, but we have gas heat for the building and gas that runs the generator,” he said. The board commented that the generator will likely be used once per week and the rest of that funding can be put towards any plant maintenance such as mowing the property and run-of-the-mill equipment.
The operational costs also took up $25,000 for the laboratory. Lane noted that the requirements for GEP water testing are pretty grand, and so he kept that and the annual $1250 the lab charges for permits in fees in mind.
So far in 2020 the Authority has brought in a total of $1.2 million. Lane anticipates that they will need to bring in $1.8 million next year. In order to clear the 2021 budget, the board must make an additional $600,000 by the end of 2020.
Lane noted that one upside to the water plant budget plan was that it wouldn’t overlap with the sewer system budget. He said that usually, when the sewer or water business needed more money, they’d pool it from one or the other.
His proposed plan to the board was to have $1 million in reserve and to have $700,000 as an operating balance. When the Authority was asked for their thoughts on the proposed budget, Charlotte Sullivan, assistant secretary and treasurer, voiced her disapproval.
“I don’t think we need to put an increase in the base rate,” she said, “I use 2,000 gallons of water a month and that’s just for one person. That leaves me at $5.03 a month additional without the base rate. I can’t imagine what a family’s bill would be.”
Vice Chairman Paul Sweitzer explained that it would cost Sullivan an additional $11 a month on the water and sewer bill for the 2,000 gallons.
Sullivan’s concerns were that families couldn’t afford the increase, especially those who live on fixed incomes. She noted that costs for natural gas may increase by that much at one point in time and it would cause financial hardships once social security and medicare get thrown into the mix.
“I don’t think that’s bad for what we get here in Towanda,” said member Ellen Lacek regarding the monthly increase.
Lane then told the board that the extra funding within the sewer system budget for the sewer operating fund was a much higher increase than any allotted funds for the water plant.
“At the current rate that I have proposed, the sewer will not need to take money from the water plant,” he said.
Due to the board’s mixed opinions and the fact that the Authority typically discusses their budgets during their December meeting, they decided not to make any official decisions at this time and allow Lane more time to look into it.
