Towanda Municipal Authority warns of impending rate jump

TOWANDA – Towanda Municipal Authority approved a 2020 budget Friday that included a near two percent rate increase, but warned locals to expect a much higher fee to be implemented next year.
TMA’s 2020 final budget shows a total expected revenue of $1,750,888 in the coming year with a bulk of the income stemming from $595,000 in metered sales and $581,788 PEMA/FEMA reimbursement.
Combined with a beginning fund balance of $845,817, the authority expects to see income totaling $2,596,705 in the new year.
TMA’s expenses are expected to total $1,751,142 and are largely obtained through the authority’s wastewater treatment plant construction project.
Authority employees were also given a 55 cent raise, with health care costs for the authority only heightening by approximately one percent according to TMA Manager Kyle Lane.
Lane recommended an approximate two percent rate increases for both water and sewer services, which was approved by the authority, and stated that the increased fees “just breaks (the authority) even” in the water department while leaving the sewer operating at a slight deficit.
Authority members stated that water and sewer rates did not increase last year.
Lane told that a rate resolution was already passed six months ago that solidified next year’s rate jump that will help pay a Pennvest debt acquired through construction of the wastewater treatment plant.
Lane did not state exactly how much of a rate increase will be implemented next year but described it as “more substantial.”
When authority members asked Lane if they should consider a more than two percent increase this year to offset next year’s leap, he stated that he found it unnecessary as the authority currently has a “healthy fund balance.”
Lane added that rates can be increased mid-year if the need arises.
