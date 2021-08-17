Towanda Municipal Authority will set explicit water bill policy soon

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Municipal Authority discussed the policy on water bill reductions and forgiveness at their Monday meeting and decided to create a clearer policy in their next meeting.
TMA Chairman Michael Walsh said that about five or six years ago that the Authority decided not to do any forgiveness on water bills.
The group spoke of how some customers have had water issues with one specific customer had a toilet leak causing a bill of $1,200 over a 2 month period.
The customer asked for a reduction on their water bill because of the leak, but instead a payment plan option was offered to them, said TMA Superintendent and Acting Manager Chad Strickland.
Recording Secretary April Maynard stated it would be difficult to have a reduction or forgiveness policy because many incidents are on a case-by-case basis and the Authority needs proof of the damage.
TMA member Mark Christini said he spoke with the customer and told them that the current policy was that if it comes in the meter and it goes out the sewer then the customer must pay for it.
“I think the staff needs to know clearly what the board’s policy is,” said Christini. “We as a board have to set the policy so that the employees can clearly communicate that.”
The TMA decided to bring up the topic at their next meeting where they can thoroughly examine the current policy and decide if changes need to be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.