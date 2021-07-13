Towanda native, Cosby lawyer proud of his roots

HARRISBURG — It’s been an interesting journey for Brian Perry going from Towanda native to criminal defense lawyer in major cases that have included the recent appeal of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.
Perry was born in Philadelphia, but and grew up, along with his brother and sister, in Towanda where he graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1987.
“I loved my childhood and playing high school football, basketball and baseball,” said Perry. “We had some great teams and coaches.”
During high school, former Bradford County President Judge Jeffrey Smith employed him in the domestic relations office where he got to see the local judicial system firsthand.
“I got the bug to be in the courtroom,” he said. “I have always said that the courtroom is the closest thing to sports that I could find with the adrenaline rush and I think that is what attracted me to the courtroom.”
Strategy and figuring things out quickly are qualities he feels that sports and law have in common.
“I enjoy helping people who are in trouble,” he said. “I’ve always thought of myself as an underdog and tried to fight for the underdog.”
He obtained his undergraduate degree at Lafayette College and went on to three years of law school at New England Law/Boston, located in downtown Boston.
After law school, he spent three years as a deputy district attorney in Dauphin County, gaining trial experience.
“I was an outsider when I got to Harrisburg so I really had to do it by myself and build a practice and reputation on my own,” he said.
In 1997, he went into private practice handling civil and criminal cases in a three-person law firm, where he realized criminal defense was his calling.
“Over the years I’ve tried over 100 jury trials and I’ve been lead counsel in two death penalty cases,” he said.
His most notable cases included representing Former Penn State Athletic Director Timothy Curley on perjury-related offenses and representing Hummelstown Police Officer Lisa Mearkle, who was accused of murder and found not guilty in 2015.
Mearkle was accused of allegedly shooting a man in the back who was fleeing from her. She was one of the first police officers to be charged with criminal homicide in Pennsylvania.
“I had never felt pressure like I felt in that case,” he said. “I had every law enforcement agency across the Commonwealth watching this case because it was precedent-setting. I remember the jury deliberated for two full days as I sat in the courtroom with her and her family. It was miserable.”
After the acquittal, he and his wife went to a restaurant for a celebratory dinner where 100 police officers stood up and applauded as he walked in.
“It’s something I’ll never forget and it changed the trajectory of my career,” he said.
The success of the case led to an increase in people wanting his legal services.
He started at the law firm Nealon & Gover before starting his own firm called Perry, Shore, Weisenberger & Zemlock, which he owned and managed for 15 years.
Although he enjoyed having his own firm, he said managing it was exhausting and he wanted to make a change where he could simply practice law.
About one year ago, he was recruited to work for his current law firm, Tucker Arensberg.
His biggest case to date would come when he received a phone call after Cosby’s second trial from a former Lafayette College friend that is a Montgomery County criminal defense lawyer.
“They wanted an out-of-county judge to come in on sentencing and he called me and said “I cannot challenge a local judge. Are you interested in getting involved?” and I said yes,” recalls Perry.
He met the Cosby family and said a good relationship developed that led to his law firm collaborating with Los Angeles-based law firm Greenberg Gross, LLP in the appeal process.
The collaboration was unsuccessful at first, which led to a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based law firm Bonjean Law Group, PLLC.
It took six months to write the appeal, which he explained was a tedious process of constant writing and editing.
He said his role consisted of dealing with Cosby, his publicist and family, which included over 30 visits to the State Correctional Institution — Phoenix, where Cosby was imprisoned.
During the pandemic, Perry would speak to Cosby on the phone to give him updates.
“We always believed that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court would reverse the conviction and that he would be given a third trial,” he said. “What we did not expect was, not only did they vacate the decision but they discharged him and closed the case, so there will be no third trial.”
Two weeks ago when Perry received the call that Cosby would be released from prison, he cleared his schedule and drove right to Cosby’s house to meet him and helped him out of the car and into his home.
“We spent an afternoon celebrating with family and the other lawyers. It was an experience that I will never forget,” he said. “I was driving from Harrisburg to Cheltenham where Cosby lives and what was going through my mind the entire time I was driving was ‘What is a boy from Towanda doing in a case like this?’”
Perry credits his success to working hard and learning from his parents, coaches and teachers.
“I think there is so much to be said about growing up in a small town and I am very proud of my Towanda roots,” he said.
