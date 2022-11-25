Towanda native finds great success in Library Information Science field

Heidi Webb spent her younger years in Wyalusing and Towanda participating in — and finding a passion for — activities like 4-H and Girl Scouts.
She attended St. Agnes until eighth grade, then graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira in 2003. During those years, Webb earned her gold award in Girl Scouts and attended several local horse shows.
While Webb originally set out to work with animals, having aspirations to one day become a veterinarian, her love for nature was also apparent. But like so many other talented scholars, different opportunities were presented over time.
Webb would go on to attend Wells College in Aurora, N.Y. It was after her first year of college that she realized her major.
“The summer after my freshman year of college I had an internship at a vet’s office in Towanda and it made me realize needles and blood were not my thing,” Webb said. “Having ruled out a career in veterinary science, I decided to get my degree in environmental science because I loved being outdoors. Besides the relationships and camaraderie, some of my fondest memories from Girl Scouts and 4-H involve camping, backpacking, and trail riding.”
Webb thoroughly enjoyed her time attending classes at Wells, particularly Environmental Science 101 with Dr. Niamh O’Leary. Through this course, Webb found a passion that has stuck with her through the years.
O’Leary’s course sparked much interest for Webb, as she went on to work in the school’s library, staffing the desk and checking out reserves and books, as well as re-shelving returned books. By her senior year, Webb was helping with the interlibrary loan system.
“It was so cool when she showed us tips and tricks with library databases like finding articles from within articles and different methods for discovering information on the same topic. These skills, coupled with my time working at the library at Wells I knew I needed to investigate the potential of working in libraries,” Webb said. “As a scientist by training I have always been drawn to data so I also knew that I was most interested in how to combine my science background with libraries.”
Webb eventually graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science, then went a different route and earned her Masters of Science degree in Library Information Science from Syracuse University.
“After graduating from Wells College, I turned to my love of being outdoors and utilized my environmental science degree in the environmental education field. I took a summer job at a nature center in Ithaca, followed by a year at the Frost Valley YMCA camp in the Catskills,” Webb said. “During that year I became aware that environmental education wasn’t something I wanted to do long term. Teaching takes an immense effort and I knew I would be burnt out within several years. I was also determined to live and work close enough to Towanda because my horses were still being cared for by my parents.”
Fast forward to earlier this month and Webb has built herself up to an impressive level in the library information science field. She was recently promoted to Head of Discovery and Technology Services in the Health Sciences Library at Upstate Medical University.
Webb, who lives at the north end of Cayuga Lake with her spouse, two horses, two cats, and English labrador puppy, has a wealth of knowledge in her field, serving as the Discovery Services and Systems Librarian at Upstate for more than four years.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead library services into the future and contribute to one of Upstate’s values ‘We drive innovation and discovery’ as our team is the one that ensures discovery of and access to library resources,” she said. “Before taking on this role that encompasses all the technology within the library from servers to electronic books, I made sure someone’s user experience was frictionless and spent my time integrating systems and enhancing the user experience.”
Webb’s new title comes as no surprise. She not only earned accolades for her work, but she is also a published writer.
She was presented the opportunity to combine her environmental science and library knowledge by working with researchers at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest. She presented her work at numerous regional conferences.
Her article titled “Managing E-Resources: did you choose your stuff or did it choose you?” was published in a trade journal called Computers in Libraries in 2014.
Webb has also worked on a number of other projects to help libraries deliver better services.
In 2020, Webb was nominated for and received the SUNY Upstate President’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship. The award recognizes skill in librarianship, outstanding service to the university, and a commitment to scholarship and professional service.
This year, she received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship, which is an honor conferred to acknowledge and provide system-wide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. The award has only been given to six other people from SUNY Upstate Medical University since 1989.
“While the recognition from the President’s and Chancellor’s awards is meaningful and amazing, what I truly enjoy and find rewarding is giving back,” Webb said. “I look forward to yearly conferences to connect with colleagues from other schools throughout the region and across the United States, share what I’ve learned so it can hopefully help someone else, and participate in events or supporting students through internships to encourage the next generation of tech oriented librarians and show a different side to libraries than just books and articles.”
As Webb is settling into her new leadership role at Upstate, she is excited for what the future brings.
“Six months ago, I would have said I was happy with what I was doing and would continue on as I had been. However, sometimes life throws you a curveball and opportunities,” she explained. “While I never saw myself leading a team or being the person others looked to for vision, I realized that I had been doing both of those things for years. For the foreseeable future I am going to focus on my new team and how we can help facilitate education, biomedical research and patient care in the Upstate community.”
