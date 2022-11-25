Towanda native finds great success in Library Information Science field

Heidi Webb, left, with Susan Webb (mother) after receiving the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship, an honor conferred to acknowledge and provide system-wide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. The award had only been given to six others from SUNY Upstate Medical University since 1989.

 Photo Provided

Heidi Webb spent her younger years in Wyalusing and Towanda participating in — and finding a passion for — activities like 4-H and Girl Scouts.

She attended St. Agnes until eighth grade, then graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira in 2003. During those years, Webb earned her gold award in Girl Scouts and attended several local horse shows.