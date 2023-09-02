Andrea Homet had found something she was passionate about, and she made the decision to dive headfirst into it. Of course, she hiked trails in her home of Bradford County and neighboring areas, but she started looking for a real challenge.

A friend, the same that had inspired her to hike in the first place, had hiked the daunting 2,190-mile long footpath stretching from Georgia to Maine known as the Appalachian Trail. Homet would too.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.