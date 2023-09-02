Andrea Homet had found something she was passionate about, and she made the decision to dive headfirst into it. Of course, she hiked trails in her home of Bradford County and neighboring areas, but she started looking for a real challenge.
A friend, the same that had inspired her to hike in the first place, had hiked the daunting 2,190-mile long footpath stretching from Georgia to Maine known as the Appalachian Trail. Homet would too.
Homet is a Towanda native and she’s always known about hiking trails in our area, but when she started taking up hiking as a hobby, she described it as “the beginning of a journey.”
“I blew it up as a hobby. The more I would continue the better I would feel, so much so that I started changing my diet habits,” Homet said
Homet learned to find peace in nature and used it as a platform to get healthy and manage her newly-discovered gluten intolerance. Homet would take her pursued commitment to health and become a board-certified health and wellness coach, using lessons learned and terminology from hiking to better connect with her clients.
Homet went on more hikes, longer and more rugged ones, and started weight training in preparation for the hike, but she said there’s really only so much training one can do to ready for such a task.
Homet listened to friends stories about the AT, and absorbed information, but now says the only real way to train for such an endeavor is to do it.
“However much you want to do, do it,” she asserts, “Whether you want to only hike a few miles or do a partial hike of the AT, just do it.”
She recounted the community that had sprouted up along the AT, and credited them with her being able to complete the hike.
“I remember in Doylestown, Pennsylvania there was a hostel set up for hikers and the owner had put up a vending machine with all kinds of goodies for hikers. Not just snacks but mini first aid kits and even phone chargers were in it,” she recalled, “That’s just so helpful and so cool.”
At certain areas along the trail, community members would set up coolers of ice cold drinks, thermoses of hot coffee, sometimes tables of snacks. Homet fondly recalled once being given an omelette, a rare treasure to someone hiking in the backwoods.
While she’d originally planned to hike the entire trail in one go, weather events like flooding and this spring’s wildfire haze made the trail hazardous. Ultimately, she committed to completing the northern half of the trail, starting at Harper’s Ferry in West Virginia and ending at the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine.
“Mount Katahdin was probably my favorite mountain to summit,” Homet remembered, “And the White Mountains are all so gorgeous.”
She ended up traveling 1,178 miles over 96 days, camping in her tent, staying in hotels and hostels occasionally, as she wound her way up the trail. Needless to say, it wasn’t easy.
“There’s challenges you prepare for but you don’t prepare for them to be a challenge every day.”
Heavy rains turned sections of the trail into a bog. The Pennsylvania portion of the trail was a murder’s row of rocks. Katahdin, while a beautiful peak, is a grueling climb.
“You’re just wet all the time. You go to sleep wet you wake up wet, you can go days without dry socks,” she explained.
Waystops on the trail were helpful in this regard. While there are plenty of backwood “roughing it” areas of the AT, it also crosses through roads and towns fairly often — the trademark white blazes denoting the path painted on buildings and street signs. Sometimes though, one would just have to grit their teeth and soldier on.
“It’s gonna suck for a time and you’re just gonna have to embrace it,” she said encouragingly. “Embrace the suck.”
Homet reflected on mistakes she made, packing things she didn’t need, occasionally wandering off trail. She set up food checkpoints prior to the journey, and was able to accomplish her hike with just a backpack and 35 pounds of gear, half of which was water and food.
Homet said she intends to return to the trail soon. If she finishes the southern half of the trail within a year of starting her original hike she’ll earn certification for having completed a thru-hike. After that? The Triple Crown.
“I’ve definitely caught the bug and I’ll be pursuing them as well,” she claimed.
The Triple Crown in this context refers to the three longest north-south trails in the United States: The Appalachian Trail, The Continental Divide Trail, and the Pacific Crest Trail. Such a feat has only been completed by a few hundred people in history, and the Appalachian Trail is considered the most rugged of the three.
Until then, she’ll continue hiking here in Bradford County, with eyes to the great challenges to the south and west.
