TOWANDA — Local high school and elementary school students created seasonal arts and crafts together during some recent fall festivities.

Towanda National Honor Society members were painting pumpkins with the second and third grade classes of St. Agnes School at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School’s Renaissance Faire. The event concluded the school’s Rivalry Week that included festivities such as spirit week, according to TASD’s website. The THS Student Council organized the Renaissance Faire.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.