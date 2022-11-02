TOWANDA — Local high school and elementary school students created seasonal arts and crafts together during some recent fall festivities.
Towanda National Honor Society members were painting pumpkins with the second and third grade classes of St. Agnes School at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School’s Renaissance Faire. The event concluded the school’s Rivalry Week that included festivities such as spirit week, according to TASD’s website. The THS Student Council organized the Renaissance Faire.
Two NHS officers walked down, while the St. Agnes students walked up from their school to the NHS booth at the event, according to Towanda NHS Co-Advisor Joel Rounds. There was a total of 27 St. Agnes students accompanied by their teachers, Sarah Merritt and Anne McDonough for the occasion.
“All involved enjoyed the creativity and holiday festivities; the NHS students really enjoyed collaborating with some future Black Knights,” Rounds said.
The pumpkin paintings made use of various supplies leftover from recent festivities held in the Towanda community. Students painted on leftover pumpkins from the Towanda Pumpkin Rolling Festival, while leftover paint was used from the Halloween-themed window paintings downtown. Towanda school art teacher Shvonne Strickland organized the window paintings for students to take part in.
During the Renaissance Faire, NHS members also sold caramel apple treats and raised $150 that will be donated charitably. They used donated items such as apples from Gardiner’s Orchard, caramel from Oliver’s and whipped cream from Hurley’s Market.
“We are very impressed with the ambition and good will of the members of our chapter,” Rounds said. “The pumpkin painting and fundraising booth were their ideas and something they wanted to do, and they found a way to be successful with no budget. They just simply went out to our Towanda community and asked. We ask that our community feel free to ask from us; these are eager NHS bodies.”
He noted that the NHS students also had a successful Blood Drive with the American Red Cross on Oct. 27 that nearly had a full schedule of donors. They assisted and provided care and nutrition for the donors.
