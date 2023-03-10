Towanda officials discuss mental health calls in 2023 so far

The Towanda Borough Council discussed mental health calls within the borough during its Monday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The topic of mental health calls was renewed at the Towanda Borough Council’s Monday meeting.

Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler detailed the amount of mental health calls per month so far in 2023. While January had an average of around 17 mental health calls, that number increased to 37 in February.

