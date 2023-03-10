Towanda officials discuss mental health calls in 2023 so far

TOWANDA — The topic of mental health calls was renewed at the Towanda Borough Council’s Monday meeting.
Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler detailed the amount of mental health calls per month so far in 2023. While January had an average of around 17 mental health calls, that number increased to 37 in February.
The increase was due to one borough resident calling 911 at a rate of six to seven times per day, Epler stated. The individual was charged for abusing the 911 system, risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct and harassment.
He added that a 302 warrant was issued for the individual. That type of warrant is applied for an individual with mental illness to receive involuntary evaluation and treatment when they pose “a clear and present danger of harm to others” or themselves, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
“The good news is she is now hopefully getting the care she needs at Robert Packer,” Epler said.
The number of mental health calls significantly decreased once she was sent to the hospital. He added that she was a borough resident and not living in a mental health facility at the time.
The council has made mental health calls a major priority in 2023 after hearing residents’ concerns.
Borough officials and residents expressed concerns that calls from local mental health facilities were causing a burden on police officers and taxpayer cost.
There were 159 mental health calls in 2022. Of those calls, 81 were from Allied Services’ 12 Mix Ave facility. Out of the 81 calls, 65 were for one resident of the facility. There were 45 calls from the 408 Second Street residence of Futures Community Support Services, Inc.
In response, Towanda officials met with members of Allied Services to discuss the concerns. To foster better communication between the borough and the mental health providers, meetings will be conducted quarterly. The council hopes to meet with members of Futures as well.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
