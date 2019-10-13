TOWANDA — Fall rolled into Towanda at high speed on Saturday as the town’s inaugural Rolling on the Pumpkins took place on Maple Street.
Hosted by the Towanda Borough Recreation Committee, the event brought a crowd of observers to the hay bale lined street to cheer as 100 pumpkin rollers raced their small vegetables down the mountain.
Participants were charged $5 for admission or $10 for families of two to five and were supplied with pumpkins, which were purchased and donated from a local producer, as well as apple cider.
The Rolling of the Pumpkins was brought to Towanda by recreation committee member Alisha Reider, who said she was given the idea after seeing towns in the western United States that have been holding the event for decades.
Reider stated that the committee hopes the Towanda community becomes more tightly knit through events like the Rolling of the Pumpkins.
“I think for a small town, you want to get more closeness,” she said. “You want to get the community together and I just sometimes don’t think a lot of small towns have enough of that so as the rec. committee we’re really trying to push to really bring our community together.”
Reider noted that all proceeds from Rolling of the Pumpkins stays with the recreation committee and is invested back into the community.
The recreation committee is currently raising funds to replace some of the playground equipment at Third Ward Park after an almost $16,000 donation permitted them to install an entirely new basketball court at the park earlier this year.
