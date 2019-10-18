TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda high school students continued their over 50 year tradition of painting windows on Main Street for the Halloween season on Wednesday. This year’s theme is “Super Halloween.”
Approximately 150 students participated in the paintings during the school day as an approved field trip. The students submitted drawing for approval and then were assigned windows to paint downtown.
New this year will be a People’s Choice Award. The award will be given to the window painting that gets the most paper and online votes. To vote for a painting, one can get a paper ballot at Vincent’s Pizzeria or the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street or vote online on the school’s official Facebook page “Towanda Area School District.” The deadline to vote is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The winner will be announced at the Halloween parade.
Aside from the People’s Choice Award, small cash prizes will be given to the first second and third place winners from students in grades 7-9 and 10-12.
