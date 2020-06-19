TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda School District Board of Education passed its final 2020-21 budget with no tax increase in the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Monday.
Real estate taxes will remain at 48.81 mills, which equates to $4.881 per every $100 of assessed valuation. There will be a 2% discount on the real estate taxes if they are paid within two months of the billing date and a 10% penalty if paid after four months of the billing date.
Business Manager Doreen Secor and Superintendent Dennis Peachey said it was not their recommendation to raise taxes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The difficult times that this situation has put us in, we felt like (a tax raise) wasn’t prudent or feasible this year,” Peachey told The Review in the meeting. “We would tighten our belt as much as we could to make the budget work this year.”
The board also carried a motion to eliminate multiple positions at the school in the meeting. The positions of half-time French teacher, half-time English teacher, full-time Jr/Sr High School Science teacher, full-time elementary special education teacher and second grade teacher were eliminated. Also an Act 93 position of Transportation Coordinator was eliminated in the motion.
Peachey said in the meeting that the eliminations along with transfers of five teachers to other positions were decisions not easily made.
Look for more in a future edition of The Review.
