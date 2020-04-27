The Towanda Police Department and Towanda Fire Department, along with other volunteers, have been performing short personal parades for the birthdays of local children in April. Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller said they had been approached to perform the parades and found them to be a success. He said the children that have received them have been appreciative of the change of pace from home living, especially on their special day. Shown are a pair of Towanda Police vehicles with birthday signs for Maddie West of Monroeton.
featured
Towanda Police and Fire put on parades for birthdays during quarantine
Latest News
- Quarantine economics 101
- Conservation Corner — The opportunity of a lifetime: Springboarding the leaders of tomorrow
- Towanda Police and Fire put on parades for birthdays during quarantine
- Towanda Police investigating string of bicycle thefts
- Coaches Corner: Jedd Johnson
- Crosscutters: We're not leaving
- The Latest: Russian military reported nearly 900 virus cases
- 49ers fill needs, Packers fall short on draft weekend
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- LaVerne R. Vanderpool
- DOH debuts zip code specific COVID-19 data (free to read)
- Edward Bustin
- James Paul Romelo Pazzaglia
- Commissioner Bustin remembered fondly after sudden passing
- Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases identified at Elderwood (free to read)
- Bradford County’s COVID-19 deaths up to five (free to read)
- Crash in Monroeton
- With continued refinement of data, Bradford County COVID-19 deaths down to two (free to read)
- Donald A. Delamater Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.