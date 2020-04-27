The Towanda Police Department and Towanda Fire Department, along with other volunteers, have been performing short personal parades for the birthdays of local children in April. Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller said they had been approached to perform the parades and found them to be a success. He said the children that have received them have been appreciative of the change of pace from home living, especially on their special day. Shown are a pair of Towanda Police vehicles with birthday signs for Maddie West of Monroeton.