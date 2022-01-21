Towanda police identify second man involved in December burglary

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Borough police have identified the second man involved in a robbery that occurred in the borough in December.
Felony burglary charges are being brought against 29-year-old Edward Lichtenfels of Towanda for his alleged role in the burglary of FarBros Bargain Warehouse that occurred around Dec. 12 to 13, according to court documents.
On Dec. 15, officers responded to a reported burglary at the store where items like power tools, shoes, lighters and purses were stolen.
The store manager said that the rear door was open when she came to work. She also noted that a witness saw a man in the store two days prior when it was closed and that he was riding a bike afterwards, according to court documents.
Police said that they later responded to a report of an absconder at the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street and saw state parole place 40-year-old Robert N. Warriner II into custody.
Warriner was in possession of some of the stolen items and confessed to breaking into the store through the rear door and took a pair of sneakers, court documents show.
When asked about the other stolen items, Warriner said that Lichtenfels had them and that he had traded for those items. He also stated that Lichtenfels told him that the store was open and took him to the backdoor where they broke in, police said.
Lichtenfels faces charges of felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation and no person present, felony criminal trespass: enter structure and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2.
