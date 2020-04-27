TOWANDA BOROUGH — Towanda Police are investigating a string of bicycle thefts in the Third Ward of the Borough according to Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller.
Miller said on Sunday that there have been multiple instances of expensive bikes and other items stolen from Third Ward in the past month, most recently late last week, and that Police are searching for the responsible party.
Miller said that the crimes were most likely a crime of convenience because the items stolen were not locked up.
Miller and some residents of the municipality started the motions of forming a Neighborhood Watch group that would potentially aid police in identifying the responsible party early this year, but since the COVID-19 crisis has hit, the watch has not been formed.
That does not mean that residents of the neighborhood should not be watching, according to Miller.
He said that any resident of the Borough should be aware of their surroundings while home and should observe and report any suspicious behavior to police.
The Mayor also asked that residents lock up any valuable equipment, as it seems the string of thefts do not involve breaking and entering.
