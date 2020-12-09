Towanda police number used in scam targeting midwest

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Last Friday, the Towanda Borough Police Department ended up overrun with calls from victims that scammers had been targeting around the midwest region of the United States.
“Our phones blew up,” Chief Randy Epler told borough council members Monday.
According to Epler, the victims reported being contacted by someone saying the Towanda police department had arrested their loved one and then tried to get money for bail or for legal representation.
“There were two officers there and both guys were picking up phones telling them it’s a scam and hanging up,” Epler explained. But the phones kept ringing.
Because officers were overwhelmed with calls, those that couldn’t be answered by the borough rolled over to the Bradford County 911 Center. Epler said the 911 center ended up having to disconnect the borough’s phones from forwarding system due to the volume.
“It was overloading their dispatchers,” he said.
The swarm of phone calls lasted between three and four hours, although Epler noted that he still received a few calls Monday about it.
The scammers were able to clone the police department’s number so that it showed up on the victims’ caller ID. According to the Federal Communications Commission, this practice is called spoofing, and is commonly used by scammers to impersonate a neighbor of the victim or a government agency.
“So don’t believe your caller ID because the caller ID doesn’t mean anything,” Epler warned.
The FCC advises people to not answer calls from unknown numbers. Those who pick up a call from a spoofed number should not respond to any questions, give out personal information, or follow any directives, such as hitting a number to “stop getting the calls;” they should just hang up. Those who are targeted should then look up the spoofed company or government agency’s number through a website, account statement, or phone number registry, and call to verify the authenticity of the request.
“You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for payment,” according to the FCC.
The commission also encouraged people to set up passwords for their voicemail to prevent hackers from accessing their phone remotely and spoofing their number.
