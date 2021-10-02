NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The Towanda PomPom Club held their first basket raffle with great enthusiasm on Friday.
An afternoon raffle took place at Hurley’s Fresh Market in North Towanda Township, while an evening one was held during the Towanda homecoming football game at 6 p.m.
“I’m excited for the homecoming game because I think we will get some good donations since former graduates will be there,” said Nicole Mize, a founding PomPom club member.
The fundraiser collects money for a scholarship that will be given to a graduating band front member every year, she said.
Tickets will be drawn either today or tomorrow and will give participants a chance to win various prize baskets, said Mize.
Prizes include a spa basket, a Farmer Fred’s basket of chips and salsa or a c{span}hrysanthemum {/span}with lottery scratch-off tickets and Halloween decorations.
There is also a date night basket with a free night at the Paradise Inn & Suites, two movie tickets at BCRAC theaters and a $25 gift card to Villa Sena.
Established in 2019, the PomPom Club consists of former Towanda band front members of the K-Dettes, Majorettes, Colorguard and Advisors.
“Every year we host a reunion and about 12 to 25 people have participated,” said Mize. “Anybody who has graduated from Towanda and was in a band front can be a member.”
Reunions have taken place at the Towanda American Legion for members age 21 and older and are held on the third Saturday of July.
Anyone who is interested in their upcoming events or wants to become a member can go to the Towanda PomPom Club’s Facebook page.
