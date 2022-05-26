Towanda Post Office helps TACO from Stamp Out Hunger campaign

Taylor McNett and Wendy Allis from the Towanda Post Office recently delivered nearly 1,500 pounds of food to TACO.
It was the result of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign.
McNett explained that postal carriers are responsible for its success. They distribute notices to everyone on their routes, pick up the non-perishable food left by mailboxes, make room to carry it and consolidate it at the post office. The 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-say food drive, was held on May 14. It gives people an easy way to donate food to those in need.
“We are grateful for the mail carriers who were willing to take on extra work and for those who were thoughtful enough to share with those in need,” TACO volunteers said in a statement.
Operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. TACO will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Contact TACO at (570) 265 4422 or follow the organization on Facebook (TACO Food Pantry) with any questions.
TACO is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (Route 6), Wysox, PA 18854. TACO is an equal opportunity provider.
