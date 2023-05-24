Towanda postal workers “Stamp Out Hunger”

TOWANDA — A local post office recently took part in a nationally recognized event that collects food for those in need.
The Towanda Post Office engaged in the 31st Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. Postal workers distributed notices on their routes that informed people to leave non-perishable foods near their mailboxes to be collected.
“We are grateful for the mail carriers who were willing to take on extra work and for those who were thoughtful enough to share with those in need,” organizers stated.
The event is the country’s largest one-day food drive, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.
“Every year, letter carriers collect tens of millions of pounds of food that help those in need,” NALC President Brian L. Renfroe said. “More than 34 million Americans, including nine million children, experience food insecurity, and they rely on food donations. Every year, the food drive provides a unique opportunity for us all to come together with a common goal to give back to those who are struggling to feed their families.”
In the Towanda area, participants delivered around 1,500 pounds of food for the event. Specifically, all of the food was given to T.A.C.O. Food Pantry. The nonprofit provides emergency food needs to individuals in the school districts of Northeast Bradford, Towanda and Wyalusing, according to its website.
“A family will receive enough food to feed the family for at least a three-day period,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
T.A.C.O. Food Pantry’s operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. For more information, contact T.A.C.O. at (570) 265-4422 or follow its Facebook page. T.A.C.O. Food Pantry is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (Route 6), Wysox, PA 18854.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.