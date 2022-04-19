TOWANDA BOROUGH — The annual Spring Clean-Up in Towanda Borough will be held as a drive-thru service on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.
The event is for borough residents only and will feature special containers at the Towanda Wastewater Treatment Plant from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The service will be of no cost, except for tires.
Attendees can bring old furniture, appliances that must be “freon” free, household trash (no garbage), tires (no farm tractor tires or tires larger than 22.5”), metals, brush and branches and other non-garbage inside the gated area and into the containers.
Tire disposal will cost $4 each for car or pick-up truck tires that are 22.5 inches or smaller, or $12 per tire with rims. Larger tires can be dropped off at the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority during normal business hours, but people are asked to call first for availability. NTSWA’s business hours are Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Electronics will not be accepted and municipalities will no longer be able to bring electronics to the landfill.
Waste that will not be accepted includes rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, construction debris, garbage, liquid paint, oil or solvent (unless soaked up by an absorbent) or trash that has to be shoveled will not be allowed and will not be picked up.
Borough employees will be on-site to direct and assist, while proof of borough residency may be required if necessary. Towanda Borough funds the services for borough residents only, so any person bringing trash from outside the borough can be charged with Theft of Services.
For more information, please contact Public Works Superintendent and Code Official Jeremy Sluyter at (570) 268-9209.
