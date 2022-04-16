Towanda Presbyterian hosts Good Friday prayer stations 

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A local church initiated a new service on Good Friday for its visitors to reflect on Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.
The First Presbyterian Church hosted their first self guided prayer stations at its Court Street location in Towanda Borough.
“Each prayer station has a different theme, so it helps them reflect on the events leading up to the crucifixion of Christ,” said church Secretary Rhonda Reddinger.
The event gave people the flexibility to arrive and leave depending on their schedules between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., she said.
“It’s a very crucial week for our faith, so we want to give people opportunities to come here,” she said. “The sanctuary doors are open all day, so we want people to be more comfortable having private time with the Lord.”
One station consisted of a white paper that people had written “I do not know him” on, which represented St. Peter’s denial of Christ. Another had a tray of sand for people to write what they needed to forgive others for. People could shake the sand to erase the words as part of an exercise in forgiveness. Another station had pieces of purple cloth that could be tied onto a wooden cross to symbolize the bond with God.
The Rev. Randy Reddinger stated that people often forget about church services throughout the year and tend to only focus on Easter and Christmas. He hopes that the prayer stations will make the church more accessible.
“We are trying to get into people’s mind’s eye of what actually happened during Holy Week,” he said.
The church conducted services and activities throughout Holy Week, according to Education Director Katy Taylor. She held a kid’s church on Wednesday, in which kids created resurrection gardens. The items are potted plants that recreate Jesus’s tomb with a rock in the soil that represents the stone moved away from it.
“It’s something that they can take home, look after and think about the resurrection and its meaning,” said Taylor.
The church also held an Easter egg hunt on Wednesday that featured the Bradford County Humane Society showing kittens to the kids. Taylor stated that the kids have brought in donations to the nonprofit, so the Humane Society arrived to teach the kids about their work protecting animals.
Taylor is hopeful that the prayer stations bring a touching experience to those who participated.
“The stations are a very individual experience where people can have a reflective moment with themselves and the Lord in the quietness and beauty of the church,” she said.
The church will hold Easter Sunday services starting at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.