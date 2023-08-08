TOWANDA — The Annual Square and Round Dance was held Saturday evening at the Progress Center parking lot. McNett Country Band performed many musical numbers that served as the beat for dancers of all ages. The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce hosted the free event that seeks to bring the county community together.
Towanda presents annual square dance
Philip O'Dell DR
