The Towanda Public Library will be holding an online auction. It started yesterday and will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Four years ago the library started an annual live auction, “Lift Your Spirits” to help raise the funds to put in an elevator and renovate the second floor of the Carriage House.
The plan is to one day have a community/meeting space for the community to use. However, last year they were unable to hold the fundraiser due to COVID-19.
In January the board of trustees started planning on what to do for this year. They decided to have an online auction instead of a live in-person auction.
There are 100 items up for auction; things like gift cards/certificates to local businesses, quilts, artwork, jewelry, antiques, gift baskets and more.
To access the online auction, go to the webpage towandapubliclibrary.org or find it on Facebook or Instagram at Towanda Public Library.
