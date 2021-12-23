The Towanda Public library decided to do something a little different this year for the holidays. Instead of decorating a traditional Christmas tree the library has decided to have mitten trees. In each building (the main library and the carriage house) they have trees set up. They are asking their patrons and the community to help decorate these trees with new (purchased or handmade) hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, and socks for all ages. They will be collecting these items from now until Monday, January 3rd. All donations will then be given to CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) to help those in need in our area. The library encourages everyone to stop by either building with their donations to hang on the trees. If you are unable to make it during open hours, feel free to drop the items in their drop boxes. If you have questions feel free to call (570) 265-2470
Towanda Public Library collecting items for mitten trees
- Photos provided by the Towanda Public Library
-
-
Latest News
- Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
- EXPLAINER: Veteran Hubble vs. new Webb space telescope
- Search for a COVID-19 test means sold-out signs, long lines
- Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
- 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility
- A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated
- Atlanta owns up to legacy of convict labor that rebuilt city
- Live updates: UK study makes case for AstraZeneca boosters
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.