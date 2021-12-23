The Towanda Public library decided to do something a little different this year for the holidays. Instead of decorating a traditional Christmas tree the library has decided to have mitten trees. In each building (the main library and the carriage house) they have trees set up. They are asking their patrons and the community to help decorate these trees with new (purchased or handmade) hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, and socks for all ages. They will be collecting these items from now until Monday, January 3rd. All donations will then be given to CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners) to help those in need in our area. The library encourages everyone to stop by either building with their donations to hang on the trees. If you are unable to make it during open hours, feel free to drop the items in their drop boxes. If you have questions feel free to call (570) 265-2470