Towanda Public Library seeks volunteers

TOWANDA BOROUGH —A local library will be holding a public meeting soon to recruit volunteers to help with future events this year.
The Towanda Public Library will hold a volunteers meeting on Thursday at 1 p.m. at their building located at 104 Main St. in the borough.
“We will discuss upcoming projects and events that we hope to have this year,” said Library Director Katie Patton.
The library use to have a group of helpers called TPL Volunteers until the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“We couldn’t meet and didn’t have many events, but we are back in the swing of things now,” she said. “Unfortunately, the majority of our TPL Volunteers are no longer able to volunteer, have retired or moved away and sadly a few have passed away.”
She hopes to restart the library’s monthly book sale event that use to take place on the second Saturday of every month. At the event, the public could look through donated books at the library and leave donations if they wish.
“People love it and want it to come back, but unfortunately that is something our volunteers did,” Patton stated. “We also use to have a table at Riverfest every year before COVID. If we get enough volunteers, we could make an appearance this year.”
Other specific events such as fundraisers may arrive in the future if more people can help out, she noted.
For more information or to volunteer, people can call the library at (570) 265-2470 or email kpatton.tpl@gmail.com.
