Towanda Public Library to hold online auction

The Towanda Public Library will be holding an online auction starting today at 9 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. on Monday. Five years ago, the library started an annual live auction “Lift Your Spirits” to help raise the funds to put in an elevator and renovate the second floor of their Carriage House. The plan is to one day have a community/meeting space for the community to use. Unfortunately, two years ago the library were unable to hold their fundraiser due to COVID, but in 2021 the board of trustees decided to have online auction. Nearly 200 items are up for auction, including: gift cards/certificates to local business, quilts, artwork, jewelry, antiques, gift baskets, and much more. To access the online auction: scan the QR code above with cell phone or device, visit towandapubliclibrary.org, or follow on Facebook or Instagram “Towanda Public Library.”
