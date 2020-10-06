Towanda Pumpkin Roll cancelled

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Recreation Committee’s Downhill Pumpkin Rolling Contest and related festivities will not take place this Saturday.
“We weren’t getting the numbers and it just wasn’t working,” said Towanda Borough Councilman William Kovalcin during Monday’s council meeting. “I think the virus has a lot to do with that.”
With low interest, officials didn’t want to hold a lackluster event that would leave a bad impression on the the community for future years. However, they are already looking ahead to 2021.
“Regretfully we understand,” said council President Mark Christini.
The event would have featured two new apple cider presses for cider making, food, fall photos, a scarecrow contest, pumpkin bowling, and vendors before the big roll from the intersection of Second and Maple streets.
However, during Monday’s borough council meeting, Towanda Fire Chief and Councilman Bill “Chili” Roof said the Halloween Parade is still set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 on the Merrill Parkway.
The theme will be “A good old fashioned Halloween!”
