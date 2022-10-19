TOWANDA — People in the Towanda area flocked to a seasonal event in larger numbers this year to experience some fall fun.
The Towanda Pumpkin Rolling Festival was held on Maple Street Saturday. Specifically, the rolling took place at the intersection of Second and Maple Street near the Towanda Public Library.
The Towanda Borough Recreation Committee hosted the event that featured numerous food vendors and yard games to entertain people.
Participants were split into different age groups, such as ages four, ages five to eight, ages nine to 12, and ages 13 and over, according to the event’s Facebook page. Monetary prizes went to the first four finalists.
There were around 136 participants in this year’s pumpkin roll, which is an increase from last year’s total attendance of around 100, according to Towanda Borough Recreation Committee Chairman William Kovalcin.
People as far away as Harrisburg drove along Route 6 and came upon the festival. They stopped by and were entertained to see the kids happily rolling their pumpkins down the long steep street, Kovalcin stated. It also proved to be an international affair when a couple from Ireland attended the event to see how Americans celebrate autumn.
“This year was really awesome and it was definitely a great turnout overall,” Kovalcin said.
Vendors were also having a good time and happy with the turnout. This year’s popular treat turned out to be cotton candy since it sold out the quickest, Kovalcin noted.
He thanked Gannon Insurance for allowing organizers to use its property for the pumpkin roll’s festivities. Its parking lot is the site for many of the vendors that are present.
“It’s an event that is growing each and every year,” he said. “Based on this year’s larger attendance, we are hopeful that next year will have even more crowds.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.