TOWANDA – A new pre-K curriculum will be in place for the school year ahead to better prepare students for kindergarten.
According to Principal of Academic Affairs Joel Spinney, there were concerns that the old curriculum was “maybe too much like a daycare” and not academic enough, so officials looked into the issue during the summer and were presented options from three different providers.
“We were looking for a program that had more literacy, more math, more content to get them ready for kindergarten,” said Spinney.
The Towanda School Board approved the DIG pre-K curriculum provided by Frog Street for $9,850.50 on Monday. Spinney noted that Frog Street was the only provider to present in person.
“They did a really nice job,” Spinney continued. “All three teachers are very excited about the new program. I think it’s going to work very well for us and will get our kids ready for kindergarten.”
The district is currently looking to enroll additional pre-K students.
Registration can be completed either through the link https://www.tsd.k12.pa.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=211378&type=d&pREC_ID=1922633 or by picking up a K4 enrollment packet from J. Andrew Morrow Primary School or the district’s business office. Those who plan to grab a packet are asked to call (570) 265-2101 ext. 4017 to make an appointment.
