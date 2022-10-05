Towanda pursues C2P2 grants

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council will pursue grants to continue its efforts in improving the Bradford County Branch YMCA.
A new set of funds are available through Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Specifically,the funds would come from the state’s C2P2 grants, Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling explained at the council’s Monday meeting. C2P2 is an acronym for Community Conservation Partnerships Program, according to DCNR’s website. The program aims to finance local recreation areas and the “planning, acquisition, and development of public parks,” the website adds.
“[C2P2] normally only has a spring round of funding, but ARPA funds are trickling down to the state, so they opened up a fall round or second round of funding this year,” Hotaling said.
She hopes to use the grant for a feasibility study of the YMCA pool, which has been leaking and needs upgrading, she stated. Hotaling noted that the new round of funding would consist of a 20% match from the borough.
The borough has previously acquired and used DCNR grants for the YMCA’s renovations. Construction at the facility included refinished gym floors, new benches and lighting, as well as ADA accessibility in the parking lot.
“We are looking at phase two, which would add a curtain in the gym so that they can divide up the space. They can have multiple classes and games there.
She added that the borough hopes to repave the YMCA basketball court and parking lot. The YMCA has capital campaign funds that would cover those costs, Hotaling noted.
The borough will also pursue a Bradford County Tourism Grant, she added.
Last year, the borough received a $2,000 grant to advertise for the Towanda Riverfest that was held on Merrill Parkway. The grant paid for a new banner and signs that were displayed throughout the borough to promote the event.
Hotaling stated that the borough will submit an application for the tourism grant as well as the DCNR funding.
