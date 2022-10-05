Towanda pursues C2P2 grants

The Towanda Borough Council will look into obtaining Pennsylvania DCNR funds that can be used for future renovations of the Bradford County Branch YMCA.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda Borough Council will pursue grants to continue its efforts in improving the Bradford County Branch YMCA.

A new set of funds are available through Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Specifically,the funds would come from the state’s C2P2 grants, Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling explained at the council’s Monday meeting. C2P2 is an acronym for Community Conservation Partnerships Program, according to DCNR’s website. The program aims to finance local recreation areas and the “planning, acquisition, and development of public parks,” the website adds.

