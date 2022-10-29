Towanda readies for block party

TOWANDA — A downtown event involving local businesses seeks to promote community fun throughout Towanda Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Towanda Block Party will be an all-day event starting at 10 a.m. and ending roughly around 11 p.m.
The event encourages the public to visit and shop at local businesses, such as Foster Hall Antiques & General Store, which is celebrating its third anniversary during the festivities. Right next door to the general story will be the grand opening of Side by Side Home Decor and More. Mountain Lake Winery will sell its various products to attendees during the festivities.
Gift certificates can be won through a free raffle presented by local businesses that include Foster Hall Antiques & General Store, Side by Side Home Decor and More, Woody’s Ale House and the Flying Taco.
Music will be performed by Joey Bowen from noon to 2 p.m., while more live music can be found later at businesses such as Woody’s, the Flying Taco and The Brown Jug.
