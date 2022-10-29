Towanda readies for block party

 Photo provided by Foster Hall Antiques & General Store/

TOWANDA — A downtown event involving local businesses seeks to promote community fun throughout Towanda Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Towanda Block Party will be an all-day event starting at 10 a.m. and ending roughly around 11 p.m.