Towanda receives donation of weighted blankets

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Special Education department received a donation of weighted blankets in their regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday evening.
Nolan Chase, a Sullivan County school board member, started a charity football game to raise money for children with autism in the Bradford and Sullivan counties area five years ago. The charity game was called Tackling Autism and grew from 80 to 120 people in attendance of the game in the first two years.
The money raised was originally given to Andrew’s Gift to support children in Bradford and Sullivan counties, but since Andrew’s Gift has stopped supporting Sullivan and Bradford counties.
So Chase, who’s daughter has autism, joined with another family with an autistic child to create Big Rigs Fighting Autism, which has been an annual truck show event at the Forksville Fairgrounds in the years since to raise money specifically for children in Bradford and Sullivan counties. The first couple of years of the new event were hampered by rain, but the most recent event was held successfully and raised enough money to purchase weighted blankets for every school district in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
“They’re very soothing to somebody who may be having a bad day,” Chase said at the meeting. “My wife uses ours more than our daughter.”
Weighted blankets can especially help children with autism. The blankets decrease sensory issues and help alleviate stress and anxiety with gentle pressure. The blankets range in weight, between 10 to 20 pounds generally, and come at a significant price. Most weighted blankets sell for more than $100 a piece.
“We’d just like to thank you for all of the work you’re doing with the weighted blankets and autism,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey said.
The next Big Rigs Tackling Autism event will be held Saturday, June 27 at the Forksville Fairgrounds.
