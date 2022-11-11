Towanda receives WWII era builder’s plaque of ‘Towanda Victory’

TOWANDA — Not every community gets the unique honor of having a major U.S. naval ship named after it. One borough in Bradford County has recently received a nameplate from a World War II era ship named in its honor.
The U.S. Maritime Museum has donated the builder’s plaque of the SS Towanda Victory to the Borough of Towanda. Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
“I reached out to the curator and they actually shipped it to us,” Hotaling said. so “We are now in possession with this.”
The ship was constructed in 49 days and launched on Nov. 11, 1944 at the Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard in Baltimore, Md., according to the Review’s Feb. 16, 2020 edition. Many residents from Bradford County were present at the ceremony to witness the occasion. The vessel was 460 feet long and carried 10,000 tons with a crew of 80 people.
The ship’s namesake originated from a tragedy on the high seas. Merchant sailor Paul Kirwan was the first Towanda native causality in World War II when his ship was torpedoed in the Atlantic Ocean in March 1942, the Review edition added. He was only 26 years old. Kirwan was a graduate of St. Agnes School in 1934, and later traveled to countries such as Iceland as a crew member.
When the ship was ready for launch, Paul’s aunt, Helen was asked to sponsor and bless the ship, which was soon dubbed the Towanda Victory, Hotaling stated.
“I have been in touch with Roy Schrimp at the [Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park] so we are going to incorporate the builder’s plate somewhere down there,” Hotaling said.
Borough Councilman William Kovalcin noted that Towanda getting a ship named after it was special since naval ships are usually named after larger cities or communities.
