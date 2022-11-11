Towanda receives WWII era builder’s plaque of ‘Towanda Victory’

Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling holds up the builder's plaque of the SS Towanda Victory that was constructed during World War II.

 Photo provided by Lauren Hotaling

TOWANDA — Not every community gets the unique honor of having a major U.S. naval ship named after it. One borough in Bradford County has recently received a nameplate from a World War II era ship named in its honor.

The U.S. Maritime Museum has donated the builder’s plaque of the SS Towanda Victory to the Borough of Towanda. Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.