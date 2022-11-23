Towanda recognizes cross country team

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys cross country team received recognition for their athletic achievements during the fall season.
The Towanda Area School District Board of Education honored the team at its Monday meeting.
TOWANDA — The Towanda boys cross country team received recognition for their athletic achievements during the fall season.
The Towanda Area School District Board of Education honored the team at its Monday meeting.
The Towanda boys team finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. A major accomplishment included the team taking second place at the District IV Class A championships on Oct. 27 at Bloomsburg University. Their strong placement qualified them to attend the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 5 in Hershey where they came in 20th place.
Coach Mike Maurer and his student athletes were in attendance for the Monday meeting as the school board members congratulated them on their season. All of the boys wore their silver medals that they won at the District IV meet for the occasion.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that the boys had a great year and displayed excellence as one of the district’s most successful sports teams in the fall. He also expressed that the team has become a strong presence in the area.
“I always enjoy seeing them running together as a team through our community,” Peachey said. “It gives me a great sense of pride to see them represent us and be so visible out in our community.”
He added that the team brought high expectations and great optimism during their ambitious run that led all the way to the state meet.
Maurer stated that this group of runners delivered an athletic season that he’ll never forget and always be prideful of.
“I’ve been coaching for 10 years and this is by far the most fun I have had coaching,” Maurer said. “They were the most coachable group I’ve ever had.”
He expressed how the team always worked hard and their goal was to become district champions. Although they came just short of that goal, he was still happy to see the boys maintain their competitive spirits.
“I don’t know if I have ever had to cheer up a group of athletes for earning a spot at states,” he said. “I think that says a lot about the character of this group.”
