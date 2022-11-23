Towanda recognizes cross country team

The Towanda boys cross country team was recognized for their athletic achievements during the Towanda Area School District Board of Education’s Monday meeting. Pictured from left: Coach Mike Maurer, Jack Tavani, John Dzurinko, Jacob Carr, Rein Alderfer, Wyatt Stranger, Nate Spencer, Eric McGee and Luke Tavani. Missing is Dan Storrs II.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys cross country team received recognition for their athletic achievements during the fall season.

The Towanda Area School District Board of Education honored the team at its Monday meeting.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.