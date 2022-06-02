TOWANDA — Soon to be graduating seniors at Towanda Jr./Sr. High School were recognized for their academic work Tuesday evening.
The Towanda Senior Scholarship Awards were presented inside the high school’s new auditorium for students who have made achievements in a variety of fields and studies.
Seniors were recognized for their high school accomplishments and rewarded with scholarships to help them in their future plans after graduation. Awards consisted of multiple categories that included the arts, athletics, business, music and science.
Among the large number of awards, the Spirit of Community was presented to Wesley Atwood, Angela Johnson and Grady Templeton for their strong commitment to school and community activities.
Hannah Ryck won multiple awards that included the Outstanding Student Award and $500 for the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete Award. The Outstanding Student Award goes to a student who has shown success throughout commitment to academics and has a strong work ethic. Presenter Jim Martin noted that the award also rewards students in Bradford County as well.
The Senate of Pennsylvania Good Citizenship Award for good citizenship, outstanding character and leadership went to both Mason Hartman and Ryck.
The program included presenters like Principal Rebecca Stanfield and Craig Dawsey, who congratulated all of the students on their success.
“Just because you come from a small place doesn’t mean you cannot do big things,” said Dawsey, a teacher and coach. “I wish [the students] the best of luck.”
