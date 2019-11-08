The Towanda Elementary School held a Veterans Day Celebration at the school on Thursday morning. The assembly included performances from the sixth grade band and fifth and sixth grade chorus, patriotic readings from students in grades 3 to 6, speeches from Elementary Principal Dr. Susan Higley, Towanda Borough Mayor Garrett Miller, and keynote speaker E6/Technical Sergeant Darwin Hatch. The Towanda VFW and American Legion Color Guard as well as dozens of veterans were on hand at the celebration of America's soldiers.