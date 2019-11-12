TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda School District continued their celebration of local veterans with guest speakers and more on Veterans Day Monday.
On Thursday, the elementary school held an assembly that included performances from the sixth grade band and fifth and sixth grade chorus, patriotic readings from students in grades 3 to 6, speeches from Elementary Principal Dr. Susan Higley, Towanda Borough Mayor Garrett Miller, and keynote speaker E6/Technical Sergeant Darwin Hatch. The Towanda VFW and American Legion Color Guard as well as dozens of veterans were on hand at the celebrations of America’s soldiers.
Junior high students were on hand for a presentation at the high school, while J. Andrew Morrow students also held an assembly Monday.
In the junior high’s celebration, the Towanda American Legion Color Guard presented the state and national flag and also performed a Post Everlasting service to honor all those fallen in the past year along with a reading of “In Flanders Fields,” a famous poem written during World War One from the point of view of fallen soldiers communicating to the living to press on.
Keynote speaker Major Chris McLaud, a Towanda graduate who was honorably discharged from the Navy and returned to serve in the reserves, spoke to the junior high students about his experience in the military and what it means to him to serve his country.
Also in the celebration, Greg Warner, an Air Force veteran and Towanda music teacher, directed the school’s band in playing the Armed Forces Medley as well as Taps.
