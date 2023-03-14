TOWANDA — For the second year in a row, the Towanda team seized victory at a yearly quiz competition.
The Towanda Black Knights won their second consecutive Scholarship Challenge on Saturday inside the Sayre Theatre. The team received the Kwasnoski Cup and $3,000 for their school district. Historically, Towanda previously won in 1984, 1988, 1991 and 2022.
The Towanda team consisted of team captain Nathan Spencer, Ryan O’Connor, Emilie Stroud, Gretchen Brown, Rein Alderfer, Diego Oliver and Joel Pelachik.
The final four teams in the competition included Towanda, Grace Christian, Notre Dame and Newark Valley. On Saturday, Towanda defeated Grace Christian, while Notre Dame defeated Newark Valley. This set up the Black Knights versus the Crusaders for the final match.
The contest was close throughout as both teams went back and forth answering correctly to add to their scores. Each match consists of three rounds with a total of 30 questions. The questions are worth 10 points in the first two rounds, while round three’s questions are worth 20 points.
Entering round three, Towanda was ahead of Notre Dame with a score of 50-30. At one point, the score became tied at 70 before Spencer buzzed in and answered two questions correctly. On question 28, Notre Dame responded by answering correctly. With two questions left, Towanda was ahead 110-90. On question 29, Spencer rang in and answered correctly, which secured Towanda’s victory. The final score would be 130-90.
Despite the loss, Notre Dame teammates expressed their gratitude for participating in the event. Team captain Isabella Hazelton stated that they had a lot of fun and noted that Notre Dame won a recent quiz league competition.
“I had an awesome time. I just wish there were more classical music questions,” quipped Sophia McMaster, who plays viola in string orchestra.
Teammates Kurt Golden and Stephen D’Ortona both expressed that the team put on a good effort, but noted how much faster Spencer was at ringing in for answers.
“I’m very proud of them. They’ve worked very hard and looked forward to this for quite a long time,” said team advisor Thomas Milliken.
This year’s Scholarship Challenge took place over multiple weeks since Feb. 4 and consisted of four rounds. There were 22 teams from 19 school districts competing for the Kwasnoski Cup and a prize pool of $6,500. Towanda won $3,000 as first place finishers and Notre Dame received $1,500 for second place, while third place Newark Valley and fourth place Grace Christian received $500 each. The rest of the prize money was divided amongst the teams that placed fifth through eighth.
“The Towanda team has given me PTSD since last year,” joked Dave Radigan, host of the challenge. “I will never forget you guys.”
Towanda’s consecutive wins featured dramatic and thrilling moments. Last year, Towanda defeated Tioga Central in a round that had 11 tie-breaker questions, which is now a Scholarship Challenge record. This year, Towanda defeated Elmira and Canton before facing off against Northeast Bradford. The two teams battled throughout the match and were tied with one question left. With the game on the line, Spencer rang in the correct answer to advance to the finals.
“I really enjoy the competition,” Spencer said. “I really enjoyed all of the competition up to this point. It really makes me appreciate everything I have learned along the way.”
Radigan stated that hosting the event over the past few years has been an honor after succeeding longtime host Chuck Carver, who passed away in 2021. He said that he was happy to continue an event that highlights the intelligence of local students.
“It’s a big undertaking, but it’s worth every second to be able to have this kind of fun and to share how smart these kids are,” Radigan said. “It makes you proud and happy for the future here in the Twin Tiers.”
