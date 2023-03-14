TOWANDA — For the second year in a row, the Towanda team seized victory at a yearly quiz competition.

The Towanda Black Knights won their second consecutive Scholarship Challenge on Saturday inside the Sayre Theatre. The team received the Kwasnoski Cup and $3,000 for their school district. Historically, Towanda previously won in 1984, 1988, 1991 and 2022.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.