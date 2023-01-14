Towanda resident advocates for side-by-side approvals

A Towanda resident is advocating for local municipalities within Bradford County to allow side-by-side vehicles on township roadways.
Erik Saxon is a side-by-side enthusiast who is pitching his case before various township officials to approve UTVs and ATVs.
He spoke before the Wysox Township Supervisors at their Wednesday meeting. Although the supervisors declined the proposal, Saxon stated he’s making it a point to visit every single township in the county and doesn’t want any municipality to feel left out.
“My personal opinion is I think within six months, maybe a year or less, that side-by-sides are going to be legal in Pennsylvania,” Saxon expressed.
He stated that Colley Township in Sullivan County was one of the first municipalities to allow side-by-sides when he started advocating for their approval. The township requires a $25 lifetime fee and drivers receive a permit card, according to Saxon.
When it comes to carrying a driver’s license, Towanda Township requires ATV and UTV drivers to carry their licenses as they drive, he added.
In Bradford County, townships that have approved of side-by-sides so far include Towanda, Franklin, Monroe, Ulster, Asylum and North Towanda. As of August 2022, North Towanda is the most recent township to give its approval.
Saxon stated that he was at Burlington Township’s most recent meeting and it is getting close to making an approval soon.
Drivers need separate permits for each township if they want to drive side-by-sides on public roads.
“The only one not doing lifetime is Franklindale, which is doing $10 per year,” Saxon said.
“Everybody else is doing $20 to $25 a lifetime. [People] just get a card and [they] carry it with [them].”
In April 2022, Saxon and other UTV riders organized a roadway cleanup in Monroe Township. Cleanups were also conducted in the townships of Franklin, Towanda and Asylum to show appreciation for allowing UTVs and ATVs on their roads.
Saxon hopes to organize future cleanups in the summertime as another act of appreciation towards local townships.
Philip
