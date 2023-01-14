Towanda resident advocates for side-by-side approvals

Local side-by-side enthusiasts organized a roadway cleanup in Monroe Township in April 2022. Pictured from left to right: Tim Hoffman, Sharky Saxon, Ray Green, Kaylen Sluyter, Jeremy Sluyter, Erik Saxon, Kevin Barnett and Brandon Allis. Saxon is currently advocating for side-by-side approval in Bradford County townships.

 Review File Photo

A Towanda resident is advocating for local municipalities within Bradford County to allow side-by-side vehicles on township roadways.

Erik Saxon is a side-by-side enthusiast who is pitching his case before various township officials to approve UTVs and ATVs.

