TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda resident Kevin Doupe is coordinating a Back the Blue effort to show support for the borough’s police, and is calling on his neighbors to light up their porches with blue for at least one week next month.
“2020 has been a trying year for police officers and they should know that we support them,” he said.
The initiative is set from midnight on Oct. 11 to 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18, with blue lights to remain on throughout each day.
“Feeling extra supportive of Chief Epler and his crew? Break out your blue Christmas lights and let the world know we support him, his officers and all law-abiding officers,” said Doupe.
He has created a Facebook event page through his Kevin Doupe Music page.
