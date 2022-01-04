Towanda residents can receive borough text message alerts

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Council announced a new text messaging service that residents can opt-into at their Monday meeting where its members were sworn into their new terms.
Borough Manager Lauren Egleston announced that the borough is taking part in the textmygov.com service, which allows anyone to report any issues via text message to (570) 627-6277.
TextMyGov uses smart texting technology to maximize a cities website and to engage with citizens, according to its website.
People can opt-in by texting TOWANDA to 91896 and can quickly report issues related to code enforcement, public works, road conditions, garbage or recycling pickup and multiple other concerns, she said.
Egleston stated that it links people to the borough’s website and reports are sent her, Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland and Public Works Superintendent/Code Official Jeremy Sluyter.
The service also provides information from the borough concerning anything from road closures, event details or a water main break
More information can be found on the borough’s website, www.towandaborough.org, and their Facebook page.
