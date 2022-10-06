TOWANDA — The Towanda Riverfest committee has named this year’s winner, as well as second and third place finalists of the annual Pretty Baby Contest.
Seven-month old Lydia Johnson was declared the prettiest baby in the contest that featured 32 participants total, event organizer Alisha Reider announced Wednesday. The baby’s mother, Laina Kantola said that she was excited to see little Lydia claim the big title.
Two-year-old Rene Merritt earned second place in the contest. Merritt’s mother, Leann said it felt pretty good to see her place this year since it was her last chance to do so. Contestants can range from newborns to under three years old, Reider stated.
The baby that received third place in the contest was Knox Schoonover, the two-month-old son of Lamari Parker.
“This is the most successful Pretty Baby Contest that we have ever had with participants and the monetary amount,” said Reider.
This year’s event raised around $2,325, which goes towards the purchase of Riverfest’s fireworks, Reider noted. The big display is traditionally conducted to bring a bright and eye-catching conclusion to the local festival’s activities.
Each of the top three children received a piggybank with a personalized engraving designed by Roof Jewelers & Awards in Towanda. Cash prizes were also given out as part of the contest. The first place finisher received a $100 cash prize, while $75 went to second place and $25 went to third place.
