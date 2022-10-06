TOWANDA — The Towanda Riverfest committee has named this year’s winner, as well as second and third place finalists of the annual Pretty Baby Contest.

Seven-month old Lydia Johnson was declared the prettiest baby in the contest that featured 32 participants total, event organizer Alisha Reider announced Wednesday. The baby’s mother, Laina Kantola said that she was excited to see little Lydia claim the big title.

