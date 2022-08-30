TOWANDA — Towanda Riverfest concluded this year with its traditional fireworks display, along with new games and attractions for its attendees to try out.
The festivities started bright and early with the 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run down Merrill Parkway Saturday morning. People participated in hay rides down Park Street, while S.T.E.A.M. activities were held on the main stage. Musical performances on the truck stage included the Prairie Dogma band, followed by duo Lynn Haines and Tom Elliott. Another notable musical act included Jacob Gilpin and Melvin Heeman performing in the lower tent.
Once the sun finally set, the annual fireworks show nicknamed “Fire Over Water” could be seen lighting up the skies over the Susquehanna River.
During the day, Riverfest committee members oversaw a new event to excite the crowds. Towanda Iron & Metal, Inc. held a cornhole tournament on Park Street, which was the first time for Riverfest, according to organizer Joe Benjamin. The tournament featured 15 teams facing off against each other. Jacob and Nate Hall were the big winners of the tournament’s $200 championship and competed under the team name “Hall boyz,” Benjamin stated. Organizers also donated a $300 check to the Towanda Fire Department with money raised from the competition.
“The tournament was a huge success and we look forward to doing it again next year,” Benjamin said. “The reception for Riverfest this year seemed to be really happy.”
This year was unique featuring participation from local law enforcement in some activities. Towanda police officer Ryan Edsell participated in the big wheel race down the parkway, which he said was a blast and fun to partake in. Officer Bryan Bellows volunteered for the “Dunk a Cop” dunk booth where attendees were given multiple chances to sink him into cold water.
“It’s a great way to reach out to the public and show that there is a fun side to us,” Bellows said.
Saturday was the busiest day as people tried to take advantage of the festival’s last day that included sunny weather and various competitions. For example, this year featured the highest participation ever in the Riverfest’s big wheel race, according to organizer Dalton Maynard.
Other attractions this year included Axception’s Axe Throwing on Bridge Street, the Yeehaw Mechanical Bull Ride, bingo sponsored by CBCCC, open karaoke with Ben’Jamin DJ and a new carnival from Houghton Enterprises.
