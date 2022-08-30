TOWANDA — Towanda Riverfest concluded this year with its traditional fireworks display, along with new games and attractions for its attendees to try out.

The festivities started bright and early with the 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run down Merrill Parkway Saturday morning. People participated in hay rides down Park Street, while S.T.E.A.M. activities were held on the main stage. Musical performances on the truck stage included the Prairie Dogma band, followed by duo Lynn Haines and Tom Elliott. Another notable musical act included Jacob Gilpin and Melvin Heeman performing in the lower tent.

