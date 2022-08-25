Towanda Riverfest kicks off with sponsor appreciation

Sponsors of the Towanda Riverfest were recognized for their contributions during an appreciation reception at King’s BBQ in Towanda Wednesday evening. From left: Joe Benjamin, Dave Radigan, Irene Radigan, Leigh Lattimer, Jim Good, Melinda Gourlie, Jim King, Marcia Kesten, Alice Moyer and Ryan Ross.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Towanda Riverfest is officially in town today and its organizers have already kicked off the festivities Wednesday with a ceremony for its sponsors.

Members of the Towanda Riverfest Committee held their 34th Annual Sponsors’ Appreciation Reception at King’s BBQ Shack in the early evening.

