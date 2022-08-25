Towanda Riverfest kicks off with sponsor appreciation

TOWANDA — Towanda Riverfest is officially in town today and its organizers have already kicked off the festivities Wednesday with a ceremony for its sponsors.
Members of the Towanda Riverfest Committee held their 34th Annual Sponsors’ Appreciation Reception at King’s BBQ Shack in the early evening.
Attendees enjoyed each others company as they had dinner served by King’s BBQ employees. This year’s Riverfest features over 50 sponsors and 30 vendors.
Committee member Kim Benjamin stated that this year will have a new carnival from Houghton Enterprises.
“This is the first time that we ever had a different carnival. It always use to be Nonweiler Amusements in the past,” Benjamin said.
She stated that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Riverfest was cancelled and it became difficult to get Nonweiler to come back. However, a new carnival has stepped up to fill its place.
Benjamin expressed how she is excited for this year’s Riverfest, which is a tradition for her. She has organized it for around 20 years and her parents helped run the event before their retirement.
Committee member Dalton Maynard stated that the appreciation reception serves as a meet-and-greet between sponsors to strengthen connections. He also thanked all of his fellow members for their hard work. Other Riverfest committee members include Stacy Schoonover, Bill Roof, Lori Kingsley, Lauren Egleston and Alisha Reider.
“The committee members are really great and incredibly selfless people,” Maynard said.
He stated that although organizing Riverfest can be difficult at times, it feels good to see the work pay off at the end.
“It’s definitely enjoyable and it’s to the point now where we get to see the proof in the pudding and all of our hard work come together,” Maynard said. “We have so many vendors and activities added this year, so we are trying to create a new age of Riverfest.”
He stated that new Riverfest organizer Vicki Wells helped bring in a few new things at this year’s event such as Axception’s Axe Throwing on Bridge Street and the Yeehaw Mechanical Bull Ride. She was also instrumental in bringing back the Dunking Booth that can be seen on Park Street Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.
Today will feature an opening ceremony at 5:45 p.m. on the main stage, while the carnival conducted by Houghton Enterprises will open at 6 p.m. There is a wristband price of $25 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Other events today starting at 6 p.m. will include a performance from the Towanda K-Dettes and High School Band on the main stage, bingo sponsored by CBCCC, open karaoke with Ben’Jamin DJ in the lower tent, Axception’s axe throwing on Bridge Street and Yeehaw Mechanical Bull Ride at the railroad crossing. At 7 p.m., Twisted Years will perform on the truck stage.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.