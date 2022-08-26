TOWANDA — The 34th Annual Towanda Riverfest ushered in another year of festivities Thursday with new amusement park attractions for attendees.
This year has a new carnival from Houghton Enterprises, which will succeed longtime staple Nonweiler Amusements, according to Riverfest committee member Kim Benjamin in a previous statement.
The first day featured Open Karaoke with Ben’Jamin DJ in the Lower Tent, Axception’s Axe Throwing on Bridge Street and Bingo sponsored by CBCCC. Music was performed by Twisted Years on the Truck Stage. A mechanical bull ride was featured for the first time at Riverfest by the company, Yeehaw Mechanical Bull Ride at the railroad crossing.
The festival started with the Towanda VFW Post 1568 Color Guard performing a ceremony that was followed by Laura Davidson singing of the national anthem.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) spoke for a moment to thank Riverfest organizers and express her pride in the local event.
“The most important part of this whole event for me is the fact that it does showcase our county, it showcases our community and it showcases our young people,” Pickett said.
After the opening ceremony, a double performance included the Towanda High School Marching Band playing music pieces as the Towanda K-Dettes were cheerleading.
Mayor Garrett Miller stated that he looks forward to seeing people out and enjoying themselves at the event. He was also excited to see the new vendors and rides.
“I love this for my town because it’s so great to see friends, family and neighbors here,” Miller said. “It’s one of the few things we get to do in this town together, so we’ll enjoy a lot of good food and entertainment.”
Miller expressed appreciation for the Riverfest committee and volunteers, as well as the borough employees and sponsors that contribute to make the event possible.
Also at the event was Jeanette Fricker with Harvest House Community Fellowship located on Sheshequin Road in Towanda. She operated the kids station that had yard games and face painting.
“I moved up here last year from Texas, so I wasn’t sure what to expect,” she said. “This is my first Riverfest and it’s been so far so good.”
Friday will feature the Edge Martial Arts on the Main Stage and a hay ride on Park Street at 6 p.m. There will also be a musical performance from Diana & The Crew on the Truck Stage at 7 p.m.
Riverfest will continue Saturday with the 5K Run/Walk on Merrill Parkway at 8:30 a.m., while registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday will also feature a cornhole tournament, S.T.E.A.M. activities on the Main Stage and a Kids Fun Run at 10 a.m. Riverfest concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
