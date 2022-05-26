Towanda Rotary hosts top 10 academic achievers of Class of 2022

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – As area seniors prepare to move on to a new phase of their lives outside of high school, the Towanda Rotary Club took the opportunity to recognize the top 10 Towanda seniors for their academic achievements at the Towanda Golf Club.
Participating students were Jocelyn Bennett, Kileigh Davidson, Kaleigh Fields, Mason Hartmann, Hannah Rish, Alexandra Rogers, Hannah Ryck, Arienne Strickland, Samuel Tavani, and William Zang.
After a welcome by Rotarians John Secor and Ryan Ross, three of the soon-to-be graduates, Rish on piccolo and Zang and Tavani on saxophone, kicked off the event with a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
The guest speaker was Towanda Class of 2006 alumnus Brad Lantz, who spoke on the many challenges he faced and mistakes he made in life after graduating from Towanda, including failing organic chemistry twice and dropping out of Millersville University.
“The one lesson I want you to take away from this is: it’s OK to make mistakes, it’s OK to fail, because everyone fails eventually,” he said.
Lantz discussed the struggles he faced when he joined the Navy and attempted SEAL training, only to quit the SEAL training.
“Failure builds character, some would say. Yes, I failed organic chemistry two times, but after my motivational stint in the Navy, I took it a third time and got a 97,” he explained. “I am a college dropout but I’m also a physician assistant school graduate.”
Lantz advised the students to “take time and do what you like.”
“If the path you’re going down doesn’t feel right, switch it up!,” he said.
Lantz closed reminding students to remember Towanda, and to come back if they choose.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey then addressed the crowd and, along with Towanda High School Principal Rebecca Stanfield, presented the 10 with plaques acknowledging their achievement.
The ceremony ended with the top 10 leading the crowd in singing “God Bless America.”
