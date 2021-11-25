Towanda’s 2021 Red Kettle Drive begins

Bell-ringing an annual tradition in Towanda
TOWANDA — A yearly tradition to benefit those in need during the holidays has started up again this year.
The Salvation Army Towanda Service Center’s Red Kettle campaign launched yesterday.
Bell ringers can be found (and heard) at Hurley’s Super Market and Top’s Friendly Market from noon to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays until Christmas Eve.
“We are very fortunate to have very generous people in Bradford County,” said Monte Hughey, a Red Kettle organizer. “Probably 90% of the people that walk by have always put something in the kettle.”
He said that last year’s campaign was very successful during the pandemic and that he hopes this year will be even better.
“All of the money that we make is kept right here in this area and goes back into the community,” he said.
Red Kettles can also be found this season in Wyalusing, Troy and Canton.
