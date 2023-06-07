TOWANDA — Tuesday evening marked the end of an era for graduating seniors as they said goodbye to their high school days, but look forward to a brand new chapter in their lives.

Towanda Jr./Sr. High School held its 140th annual commencement featuring 108 seniors from the class of 2023. The high school auditorium was packed with hundreds of families excited to see their loved ones’ major achievements.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.