TOWANDA — Tuesday evening marked the end of an era for graduating seniors as they said goodbye to their high school days, but look forward to a brand new chapter in their lives.
Towanda Jr./Sr. High School held its 140th annual commencement featuring 108 seniors from the class of 2023. The high school auditorium was packed with hundreds of families excited to see their loved ones’ major achievements.
The ceremony was originally set to be an outdoor venue at the school’s Endless Mountains Sport Complex. However, Tuesday featured adverse weather conditions of smoke and haze throughout Bradford County due to Canadian wildfires. The event was promptly moved indoors to limit smoke exposure.
The event had multiple student speakers who all reflected on their time at Towanda.
Student Council President Zayne Wickwire gave a speech titled, “Welcome to the Last Goodbye,” which expressed feelings of nostalgia already set in.
“Earlier this week we walked the halls of the schools for the last time,” Wickwire said. “We never thought it would be our last time until today.”
Wickwire stated that school has taught classmates to be good communicators with principles, as well as lifelong learners. He added that saying goodbye is tough, but students will always have pride in their high school and look back on the positive relationships that they built.
“Some goodbyes are easy, but this one is hard,” he said. “As we walk across this field, keep your head up high and be proud of who you are and who you are about to become.”
Valedictorian/Class President Logan Lambert detailed ways to obtain success and a happy life in his speech titled, “Carpe Diem.” He told attendees to “seek discomfort” or embrace fearlessness and intense motivation that can push people out of their comfort zone and into accomplishing great things. Lambert also encouraged people to “see the beauty in being human” by being mindful of their actions and appreciating moments with friends and loved ones. His third tip was to “seize the day” by seeking out new experiences and having an open mind.
“Be present for every moment life has to offer, for maybe then we can live each day as if it was our last, with a desire to seek discomfort, an unwavering inclination to see the beauty of being human, and a tenacious urge to seize the day,” Lambert summarized.
Salutatorian Azizakhon Ismailova thanked her teachers for being great mentors and role models in her speech, “To Those Who Made it Possible.” Ismailova is also the National Honor Society vice president. She also thanked the entire school’s staff and faculty, including coaches and club advisors of extracurricular activities.
“They set high expectations and ultimately challenged us to meet high standards because they knew we were capable of doing so,” Ismailova said. “Their patience, guidance and support have not only made us into better students, but also better individuals as a whole.”
Rein Alderfer spoke on behalf of Northern Tier Career Center students in his speech, “A Path to the Future.” He thanked NTCC instructors for teaching students trade skills that prepare them for the work force or higher education.
“They provided us with one-on-one instruction to perfect our skills and follow the path that interested us, so we can enter the workforce with confidence and passion,” Alderfer said. “We will accomplish great things with our incredible work ethic and determination.”
Paradise Sperry, the Future Business Leaders of America president, gave a speech titled, “Life is Like a Highway.” She stated that students will start making important decisions that will navigate their futures. Each student will set their own course and travel to their own unique destinations. She also told her fellow classmates to never be discouraged by hardships. Instead, they should remain determined to accomplish their goals.
“Life merges lanes whether you want it to or not, so remember that the best thing you can do is remain positive and stay focused on the finished line,” Sperry said.
The ceremony also featured musical performances of the National Anthem, “Pomp & Circumstance,” “Irish Blessing” and the school’s Alma Mater.
Seniors received their diplomas one-by-one and concluded the event by moving their caps’ tassels from one side to the other before throwing their caps in the air in celebration.
