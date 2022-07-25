Towanda’s Community Cup serves up coffee with emphasis on faith

The Community Cup Coffee & Tea House in Towanda offers customers a variety of locally roasted and natural blends. Pictured from left to right: Community Cup employees Jeannette Calaman, Anna Glantz, Melody Wright, Mara Deleree and Manager Carla Brimmer.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Coffee shops are a staple of many communities and serve as a place to meet up and enjoy good company. In Towanda, people can embrace their faith at a local coffee shop in a downtown setting.

The Community Cup Coffee & Tea House at 421 Main Street offers customers a variety of locally roasted and natural blends, along with a variety of breakfast and lunch dishes, according to its website.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.