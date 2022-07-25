Towanda’s Community Cup serves up coffee with emphasis on faith

TOWANDA — Coffee shops are a staple of many communities and serve as a place to meet up and enjoy good company. In Towanda, people can embrace their faith at a local coffee shop in a downtown setting.
The Community Cup Coffee & Tea House at 421 Main Street offers customers a variety of locally roasted and natural blends, along with a variety of breakfast and lunch dishes, according to its website.
“This is a really great shop that we have here and we welcome the whole community,” said Carla Brimmer, the shop’s manager.
The business opened in 2013 and has the unique distinction of being owned by the Community Alliance Church in Towanda.
“For our specific business, we promote Christ of course and we are just here to offer hope to people who come in,” said Brimmer. “We want people to feel comfortable in a cozy setting, as well as God’s presence while here.”
Brimmer has managed the business for two years now. She stated that business has been good despite getting through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“The pandemic was a little crazy. We were closed for about two months, but after that we opened back up and our customers were really loyal. They all came back and we really haven’t missed a beat since,” Brimmer said.
The business conducts community outreaches throughout the year, including participation in Towanda’s Hometown Christmas. It also give donations to various local nonprofits in an effort to stay as community-minded as possible.
“We have people that come in and if they have a need, we pray with them and encourage them,” Brimmer said. “This is why we are here and why we started the business, so it’s been great.”
