TOWANDA — The Towanda School Board passed a resolution Monday to not raise taxes beyond Act 1 index for the 2022-2023 school year as it begins the budgeting process.
This does not commit the district to raising taxes for 2022-2023, but it is the first step in the budget process, according to Superintendent Dennis Peachey.
By passing the resolution, the school district has committed that any real estate tax increases imposed for the next budget year will not exceed 4.6%.
The Act 1 Index is the maximum tax increase allowable based on a school district’s market value to personal income aid radio as implemented under the Taxpayer Relief Act in 2006. Districts are able to exceed the Act 1 Index through public vote or certain Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved exceptions that apply to construction debt, special education spending, and retirement contributions, according to the department.
The school board will continue to work through the 2022-2023 budget process until June. A proposed final budget will be presented at the May board meeting and the final budget will be approved in June following a public review period.
